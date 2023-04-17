News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield MP calls for full investigation into the handling of Finley Boden case – as 'families failed by over-stretched Derbyshire Children’s Services'

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is calling for a full investigation into the handling of the Finley Boden murder case - as he says Derbyshire children’s services are ‘stretched’.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

Mr Perkins said he has written to Derbyshire Children’s Services on behalf of constituents on numerous occasions.

He believes the investigation needs to look into what resources are being provided, what the workload is, what the culture of accountability is and what leadership is being provided.

MP Toby Perkins has appealed for further investigation into the Finley Boden murder case after he had to write to 'stretched' Derbyshire Children's Services on behalf of constituents on numerous occasions.
MP Toby Perkins has appealed for further investigation into the Finley Boden murder case after he had to write to 'stretched' Derbyshire Children’s Services on behalf of constituents on numerous occasions.
He said: “The chilling barbarism that led to little Finley’s appalling murder has been laid bare during this case which will send shockwaves around Chesterfield and across the world.

“The heartbreak and fury that people feel at a tragic life cut short will only be exacerbated by the news that Finley was known to Social Services but that his evil parents had managed to prevent Social workers from accessing him on several occasions.

“It is right that a full investigation into the handling of this case should take place. I see at my weekly surgeries how stretched Derbyshire children’s services are and regularly have to write to them on behalf of constituents about the support given to parents and families.

“It is a considerable concern that there will be other children and families failed by an over-stretched service, but alongside the lessons that must be learnt, in the fullness of time there must also be accountability for everyone involved in providing these services, not just a hunt for a single scapegoat.

"Only a full, transparent and independent inquiry will provide reassurance that the required steps are being taken to protect other children in Derbyshire.”