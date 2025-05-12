Chesterfield men charged with kidnap, drug supply and forced labour offences
Five people in Chesterfield have been charged with a number of offences, following a police investigation into alleged drug dealing.
The individuals listed below have been charged with kidnap, conspiracy to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to supply class B drugs and requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour:
Atzaz Ahmed, 24, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold. Ubayd Dawood, 18, of Clifton Street, Chesterfield. Jacob Glassbrook, 20, of Houldsworth Drive, Chesterfield. Shariq Hussain, 27, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield. Jamal Khan, 20, of Infirmary Road, Chesterfield.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “They have all been remanded in custody. They all appeared at Derby Crown Court on April 25, when the case was adjourned to a later date.
“Two 19-year-old men and a 27-year-old man have also been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail as investigations continue.”