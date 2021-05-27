Chesterfield man threatened to kill ex-girlfriend after 'visits to daughter were stopped'

Joshua Hibbert’s three-year relationship with his partner ended in April 2020 but magistrates heard he told her “he would never allow” her to be with someone else.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Hibbert, 25, would turn up at his ex’s home “whenever he wanted” - having post sent there “so he had to collect it”.

In a victim statement read out in court Hibbert’s victim said: “I think he’s trying to find me and I didn’t want to go home at the time.

“I feel harassed and stressed and I just want to get on with my life - he’s fixated on my new relationship and I can’t cope with the stress.”

Ms Haslam told how Hibbert also breached bail conditions he was under at the time not to contact his ex when he texted her about seeing his daughter.

Hibbert’s solicitor Denney Lau his client was “quite clear” the relationship was at an end however there was “a daughter involved in this”.

He said: “Everything was amicable and he was able to have access to his daughter at the address but then that all stopped.

“From his point of view why had things stopped - is it because of the new partner or someone of outside influence?

“He was trying to find out what stopped his visits to daughter arrangements - his daughter is just over two years old and he wants to see her.”

However Mr Lau said Hibbert accepted he got upset over the new partner however he was “frustrated about being lied to”.

The solicitor said: “The messages are nasty in nature but he hasn’t done anything more than the messages.”

Hibbert, of Wheston Court, Chesterfield, admitted four counts of sending a threatening message and one of harassment without violence.

He was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to take part in 31 building better relationships sessions and made subject of a two-year restraining order.

The defendant was also made to pay £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.