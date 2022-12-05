Chesterfield man stole Vivienne Westwood jewellery from Flannels bosses
A Chesterfield man stole flashy Saint Laurent bracelets and Vivienne Westwood watches worth £1,000 while working at a Derbyshire Flannels store, a court heard.
Benjamin Hardy, 42, also snatched £50 from a co-worker - dipping into the woman’s handbag on two occasions.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Hardy’s theft spree - while working at Flannels in Shirebrook - happened between July 1 and July 12 this year.
A prosecutor speaking about his July 7 theft from his colleague, said: “It wasn’t noticed until the following day when she realised £40 was missing from her purse.
“CCTV showed the defendant taking the money.”
She described how on July 12 CCTV showed Hardy dipping into the worker’s bag again - this time lifting £10.
Hardy, who had previously been handed a conditional discharge for battery and criminal damage, admitted two counts of theft by finding and one of theft by employee.
The defendant, who had no legal representation, told magistrates: “I can’t defend what I’ve done, I regretted it straight away. I was just in a really bad place.”
He added in his defence that he had returned all of the stolen items to Flannels.
A magistrate told him: “The law takes a dim view of this - there was clearly a breach of trust.
“However we take into account that you have no previous convictions and are a family man.”
Hardy, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was handed 26 weeks jail suspended for 24 months, 14 rehabilitation activity days and a £154 victim surcharge.
He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.