A Chesterfield man was slapped with a fine after being found guilty of fly-tipping in North East Derbyshire – with the council promising to continue tough action against those who commit such offences.

A Brimington resident has been prosecuted by North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) in relation to a fly-tipping incident that occurred in Bole Hill in September 2024.

General household waste was reported to have been fly-tipped at Bole Hill, Wingerworth, by a member of the public. This was investigated by an environmental health enforcement officer, who found that the waste contained a letter with a name and address.

A notice was served on Leon Davis (42) of Central Drive, Brimington, under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 in November 2024 – requiring him to provide information to assist the investigation. Mr Davis failed to respond, thereby committing an offence for which he was prosecuted.

The waste was fly-tipped at Wingerworth. Credit: NEDDC

On Monday, March 24 2025, Mr Davis failed to turn up at Derby Magistrates court and was found guilty of the offence in his absence. Mr Davis received a £440 fine, a victim surcharge of £176 – and costs were awarded to the Council of £1,477.96.

NEDDC’s leader, Councillor Nigel Barker, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious offence that harms our environment and community. We are committed to using all available resources to prosecute offenders to help keep our district clean. This successful prosecution sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.”

NEDDC added that its enforcement officers will use every power at their disposal to take action against fly tippers where possible. The waste was removed by the council’s streetscene team, at cost to NEDDC.