Chesterfield man pleads guilty to causing death of elderly man by dangerous driving after hit and run collision
Graham Slinn, aged 81, died following the collision – which took place along the A57 near Todwick, South Yorkshire, on Friday, April 4.
Sheffield Crown Court heard that Cain Byrne, from Chesterfield, was driving the car involved in the collision. The 20-year-old drove away from the scene, which had left Graham critically injured, but he was later arrested by officers.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) that enquiries by the Major Crime and Serious Collisions Unit were able to place Byrne in the driver’s seat of the car and secure charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
On Tuesday, May 12, Byrne pleaded guilty to all offences, and will now face sentencing on Friday, June 27.
Senior Investigating Officer, Tom Woodward, said: “To drive a motor vehicle on the road is a privilege, and one of great responsibility to increase everyone’s safety.
“We know that those who are willing to drive unlawfully are also likely to take greater risks and Byrne is a true reflection of this.
“This behaviour will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire, and Byrne will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.
“At the heart of our investigation is Graham and his family and I hope that this verdict brings them some measure of closure. My thoughts remain with them and other families who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.
“I would also like to thank the public for their support during this challenging investigation, it does not go unnoticed.”