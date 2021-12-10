Chesterfield man kicked woman “full force” to the head in town fracas

Ross Booker, 20, wearing “some type of fancy dress”, had just been pulled away from the October 31 scuffle by police at about 2.30am on Corporation Street.

Prosecutor Bethany Leigh told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “He was throwing punches which were not landing on anyone.

“He was moved away by officers but the defendant ran away and back towards the direction of the fight, where he kicked a woman full force to the head.”

The court heard the injured woman was never located by police.

Booker was detained by police however he “lashed out” - kicking one officer in the leg and another in the chest.

During a later search a small amount of cocaine was found in the defendant’s wallet.

Booker later told police he had no memory of the ruckus and that he regretted it.

The defendant’s solicitor told the court police statements mentioned a woman “name calling” at police and starting fights.

She said: “Mr Booker saw a male who had assaulted him earlier in the evening - that’s why he ran away from officers, to deal with him.”

The solicitor said trainee gas engineer Booker - who had no previous convictions - had “no intention” of hurting police officers but had been sprayed with “cactus spray” and had kicked out “recklessly”

She added: “He was assaulted a couple of weeks prior to that, so when he was assaulted that night it triggered some emotions.”

However District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Booker: “The public is sick and tired of people coming to court saying they regret what they did and they can’t remember what they did.

“The reason for that is that your behaviour on October 31 was outrageous.

“On this occasion I am told that while you were being spoken to by police you broke away and ran down the road and kicked a woman in the head - you could have killed someone.

“I do not know what it takes for young people to get the message that if you get off your head on drink and drugs you behave like idiots.

“I accept that you are ashamed and you are a young man with a bright future and you have no previous convictions - but if it were not for these factors you would be going to prison today.”

Booker, of Greenway, Wingerworth, admitted two counts of beating an emergency worker and possession of cocaine.

He was handed a 12-week curfew, fined £100, made to pay £100 compensation to each of the police officers, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Judge Taaffe added: “If you do not learn from this you are a foolish man - the use of recreational drugs to relax is not acceptable - it is illegal.

“It is illegal for a reason and your behaviour illustrates that reason.”