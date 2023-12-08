Chesterfield man jailed after exposing himself to woman in “disturbing” incident at train station
Following a British Transport Police investigation, Kristian Harrison, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and was jailed for 16 weeks at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, November 22.
The 37-year-old was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years and made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order.The court heard how on Friday, January 20 this year, Harrison approached a woman waiting alone at Sheffield Station while touching his groin and unzipping his trousers.The woman quickly left the waiting room and headed to the platform. When she glanced back at the waiting room, Harrison was standing facing her and exposing himself.
Investigating officer Sgt Will Jones said: “This was a frightening and disturbing experience for the woman who was left shaken by what happened. Harrison's audacity and his blatant disregard for the victim have earned him a stint behind bars.“We will always take your reports seriously and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour on the railway. I urge anyone who is a victim of, or witness to, a sexual offence on the railway to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian App. In an emergency, always call 999.”