Chesterfield man jailed after assaulting two people – as one of victims pushed to floor, kicked and punched

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST
A Chesterfield man has been jailed for three years for assaulting two people during an altercation in West Handley.

Francis Mayfield, 32, was driving through West Handley on Tuesday, May 6, when he got into a dispute with another man who was also driving through the village.

After a disagreement about the right of way, the two men got into a verbal argument.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then got into an altercation during which Mayfield pushed the victim to the floor and proceeded to kick and punch him whilst he was down.

Francis Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, was charged with two counts of assault.placeholder image
Francis Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, was charged with two counts of assault.

A woman overheard the altercation and filmed the confrontation. Mayfield then ran at her, grabbed her arm and took her phone out of her hand.

A woman, who was known to Mayfield, tried to intervene in the earlier altercation and also managed to return the phone back to the second victim.

Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, was charged with two counts of assault.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to three years in prison at Derby Crown Court on July 8.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice