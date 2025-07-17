Chesterfield man jailed after assaulting two people – as one of victims pushed to floor, kicked and punched
Francis Mayfield, 32, was driving through West Handley on Tuesday, May 6, when he got into a dispute with another man who was also driving through the village.
After a disagreement about the right of way, the two men got into a verbal argument.
They then got into an altercation during which Mayfield pushed the victim to the floor and proceeded to kick and punch him whilst he was down.
A woman overheard the altercation and filmed the confrontation. Mayfield then ran at her, grabbed her arm and took her phone out of her hand.
A woman, who was known to Mayfield, tried to intervene in the earlier altercation and also managed to return the phone back to the second victim.
Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, was charged with two counts of assault.
He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to three years in prison at Derby Crown Court on July 8.