Chesterfield man jailed after approaching family with “four to five-inch” blade

Brendon Kirk, 50, was “heavily intoxicated” when he was seen with the blade - which he claimed was handmade for him - towards a couple, their two young children and the family dog.

Derby Crown Court heard after initially throwing the knife into some bushes and apologising to the family he then tried to retrieve it - leading to a struggle for the weapon.

David Eager, prosecuting, said: “The complainant was walking with his partner and their two children in North Wingfield when they noticed through the gloom, the defendant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendon Kirk, 50, was “heavily intoxicated” when he was seen with the blade

“He was staggering down the middle of the road and in his right hand something was glinting - a knife with a blade four to five inches long.

“He came to within metres of (the victim) and his family, threw the knife away into some bushes and apologised. But it didn’t end there because he wanted the knife back.”

Mr Eager said Kirk shouted “give me the f******* knife back” as the adult male in the family pushed him away to prevent him collecting the blade.

The scuffle came to an end when Kirk was pushed over and walked away.

The court heard Kirk had four previous convictions for possession of knives in a public place going back to 2004.

He was also previously convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Kirk’s defending barrister said the incident was “short-lived” and her client was “quite intoxicated”.

She added: “The reason he wanted the knife back is because he tells me it was a knife he had commissioned, handmade.”

“The pandemic had an impact on him as he was not seeing his son as much - which led to him drinking a lot more to cope with the situation.”

Kirk, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and already on remand in prison for another matter, had been engaging with Alcoholics Anonymous since the incident, the court heard.

However Kirk, the court heard, had also said in a statement that he carried the knife for protection.

Judge Martin Hurst told him: “This is the fifth time you have been convicted of having a bladed article in a public place - you seem to routinely arm yourself with knives.

“You wanted it back because you said you needed it for protection - it seems you’re in the habit of carrying knives and there has to be the appropriate punishment to deter you.

“(The complainant) had to try and protect his family - he must be a man of great stoicism but he must have been internally terrified.

“Young children and a wife were present - holding a knife and trying to get it back in the presence of young children is a serious matter.”

Kirk, of Station Road, Old Tupton, admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was jailed for 12 months.