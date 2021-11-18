Chesterfield man in love feud throws vodka bottle through window

Mark Winter, 47, hurled the booze when his victim shouted “abuse” as the defendant and his girlfriend walked past his Chesterfield flat.

Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Winter’s victim was cooking in his kitchen with a friend on August 30 when there was a “loud bang”.

She said: “The kitchen window smashed and a large bottle of vodka comes through the window.

“They looked up and could see Mr Winter looking through the window.”

The court was told after Winter’s victim said “why have you thrown a stone through my window?” the defendant replied, “it’s not a stone, it’s a bottle of vodka”.

Ms Allsop said: “Mr Winter provided a statement to police and said earlier in the evening he and a female who is the ex-partner of (the victim) walked past the flat and (the victim) shouted abuse from the window of the flat.”

The prosecutor said after the victim again shouted at the couple later the same day Winter threw the alcohol through the window.

Ms Allsop said Winter had been jailed last year after appearing before the courts for common assault.

Winter’s solicitor David Gittins said his client used alcohol as a “crutch” for “numerous” mental health difficulties.

He added: “There was an element of premeditation but it’s not like he has gone there with the intention of causing damage.”

Winter, of New Street, North Wingfield, admitted criminal damage.

He was fined £615 and made to pay a £62 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.