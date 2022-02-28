Chesterfield man found guilty of producing cannabis after 30 plants uncovered by police

The cannabis plants were uncovered at a property in Eckington last year

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary seized the plants under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 in Eckington just under a year ago.

A 59-year-old man from Chesterfield has been placed under a curfew with electronic tag, which is in place between 7pm and 7am, a community order, and has been ordered to pay costs of £85 to CPS and a surcharge of £95 as a result of growing the cannabis.

The cannabis and cultivation equipment has also been forefeited and will be destroyed.

Police say the information was gathered via the community and was dealt with from start to finish by the Eckington and North Safer Neighbourhood Team.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Cannabis grows pose a real danger to our communities – with electricity often illegally bypassed that have seen lead to fires where people have been seriously hurt.

“We often see comments about how cannabis grows are not a serious issue but the danger posed by these grows is very real – and poses a huge risk to our communities.

“We will continue to act on all information that is passed to us and I would urge anyone who is concerned about drug production or dealing in their area to contact us in confidence.”

If you have any information about drug production or dealing in your area, contact Derbyshire police in confidence on 101.