Chesterfield man fined over £1,300 for threatening behaviour at Tesco

Brendan Bond, 24, initially denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial last week at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

Bond was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Danny Boyce on New Year’s Eve, 2020.

The defendant, of Spital Lane, was fined £675, ordered to pay £620 towards the costs of the trial and a £67 victim surcharge.

Bond’s trial came just over four months after he appeared at Derby Crown Court in August admitting a charge of affray for his part in a brawl also involving victim Danny Boyce.

The fracas was said to have happened at the Co-op, on Spital Lane, on February 13, 2019 and involved several members of another family also from Spital.