Jake Cooper, 29, had been drinking since 11.30am when he became “flirty” with a barmaid at Chesterfield’s Burlington pub on July 4.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Cooper called the barworker a “milf” before adding “I want to s*** you all over”, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Ms Allsop said: “He asked her for a kiss which she refused and he walked away but he then called her a b****** a number of times.

"He came behind the bar and threw his drink at the kitchen door then walked over to the pool table and threw pool balls where she and another member of staff were standing behind the bar.”

The court heard Cooper also pulled a toilet door off its hinges before returning to the pub later and having a “pop” at everyone.

During a police interview Cooper said he had no recollection of the incident but told officers he “could not believe he would do this”.

Cooper, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, admitted criminal damage and threatening behaviour.

His solicitor told the court: “He is very sorry and truly embarrassed – he would like to apologise profoundly to the staff at the Burlington and all those who were present.

"He has no memory of damaging property or throwing pool balls at staff – he cannot believe this is something he could do.”

Cooper’s solicitor said his client was a “responsible family man” with a young daughter who was struggling to deal with the death of his father.

A magistrate, adjourning Cooper’s sentence for a probation report, told him: “We would like probation to ask you some questions before we reach our decision.

"There seems to be an issue with bereavement.”