Chesterfield man charged with two offences after investigation by counter terrorism police

A man from Chesterfield has been charged with two offences following an investigation by counter terrorism police.

A 27-year-old British man from Chesterfield has been charged with two offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Mark Broadhurst (DOB 04/05/1998) of Scott Close, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, has been charged with one offence of making or possession of explosive under suspicious circumstances, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Explosives Substances Act 1883.

He was also charged with one offence of possession of a firearm without a certificate, contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Firearms Act 1968.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today (Monday, September 22). The man was arrested in September 2024, and two residential properties in Chesterfield and Bolsover were searched in connection with this investigation.

This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.