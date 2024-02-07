News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield man charged with fraud set to appear in court

A man has been charged in connection with a number of reports of fraud in the Chesterfield area.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ryan Allen, of Bacons Lane, Birdholme, Chesterfield, has been charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.

Allen, 28, has been released on bail.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on February 22.