Chesterfield man charged with fraud set to appear in court
A man has been charged in connection with a number of reports of fraud in the Chesterfield area.
Ryan Allen, of Bacons Lane, Birdholme, Chesterfield, has been charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.
Allen, 28, has been released on bail.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on February 22.