News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Chesterfield man charged with four counts of theft after allegedly targeting town centre shop

A man has been charged with four counts of thefts from a store in Chesterfield town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield SNT officers arrested Simon Scott, 46, on Thursday, November 2, and subsequently charged him with four counts of shop thefts.

The 46-year-old of Fairford Close, Chesterfield, will appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 27.

A spokesperson from Chesterfield SNT said: “Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has a ZERO percent tolerance for shop thefts and will always seek to prosecute suspects.”