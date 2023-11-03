Chesterfield man charged with four counts of theft after allegedly targeting town centre shop
A man has been charged with four counts of thefts from a store in Chesterfield town centre.
Chesterfield SNT officers arrested Simon Scott, 46, on Thursday, November 2, and subsequently charged him with four counts of shop thefts.
The 46-year-old of Fairford Close, Chesterfield, will appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 27.
A spokesperson from Chesterfield SNT said: “Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has a ZERO percent tolerance for shop thefts and will always seek to prosecute suspects.”