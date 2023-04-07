Chesterfield man charged after incident which left a man in hospital with serious injuries
A Chesterfield has been charged with wounding with intent after an incident in Holmewood which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.
Police were called to Dickens Drive by ambulance crews at just before 10.40pm on Wednesday 5 April following reports of a serious assault.
A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Wayne Stanley, 57, of Dickens Drive, Holmewood, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.