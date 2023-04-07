News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield man charged after incident which left a man in hospital with serious injuries

A Chesterfield has been charged with wounding with intent after an incident in Holmewood which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Police were called to Dickens Drive by ambulance crews at just before 10.40pm on Wednesday 5 April following reports of a serious assault.

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Wayne Stanley, 57, of Dickens Drive, Holmewood, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.