Chesterfield man caught self-harming at a bus shelter fined by magistrates

Wesley McGregor, 37, was found cutting himself at the Pilsley bus shelter - telling a worried passer-by “I can’t do this anymore” - on August 30.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard McGregor had snatched the blade from his home earlier that day after rowing with his partner.

However he was eventually persuaded to hand over the knife by the passing good samaritan.

Prosecutor Fatima Laher told magistrates McGregor did not threaten anyone during the incident.

The court heard the defendant had previous convictions - mostly for dishonesty offences.

However he was under a supervision order after being released from jail for a battery offence when he was found with the knife.

His solicitor Ben Strelley told the court “in days gone by” the Crown Prosecution Service would have been asked to consider dropping the case on grounds that it was not in the public interest.

He added: “He was clearly a man asking for help and at his wit’s end - it was a cry or help rather than anything else.”

Mr Strelley told the court McGregor had stayed out of trouble for seven years until he found himself homeless and abusing drugs following a break-up with his girlfriend.

A magistrate told the defendant “any possession of a blade in a public place has to be taken seriously”.

She said: “Even though no threat was made, having a knife crosses the starting point of six months’ custody.”

However, stepping back from jailing McGregor, magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs, £60 probation costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

McGregor, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, admitted possession of a knife in a public place and breaching a post-sentence supervision order.

He was also given a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and six rehabilitation activity days.