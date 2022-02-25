Chesterfield man began “sophisticated” cannabis grow after failed marriage

Adam Weaver, 37, learned to grow the drug from seeds he bought online - selling it “by the ounce” to one buyer - by watching videos

Derby Crown Court heard heavy boozer Weaver - whose drinking spiralled out of control after his wife left - cultivated the grow over a period months, making a “significant amount of money”.

Father-of-two Weaver was caught with 21 plants worth just under £4,000 when police raided his home on April 6, 2018.

The court heard 12 plants in the rear bedroom - the main growing area - would have produced 442 grams of the drug valued at just over £2,000.

While a further nine plants in the loft would have yielded 300 grams with a value of around £1,500.

During an inspection of the house police found the electricity supply had been “tampered with” - resulting in a loss of £2,500 to Weaver’s electricity supplier.

Recorder Simon Gurney said: “You were supplying significant amounts of cannabis and no doubt making significant amounts of money - this was an ongoing operation.

“It was committed over a period of seven months – you said you bought the seeds online and learned to grow from videos.

“You said you were not a smoker of cannabis but sold it to provide for you and your daughters - you sold the whole crop to one buyer.

“You denied the abstraction of electricity albeit you have now pleaded guilty - the total loss to the electricity company was £2,500.”

The court heard that despite Weaver’s arrest in 2018 he was not summoned to court until August 2019 - however he and his estranged wife had sold their former home by that stage.

Letters were sent to Weaver’s former home by the court however the former carpet fitter “buried his head in the sand” until he finally pleaded guilty this month.

Recorder Gurney said: “In August 2019 you were required to attend court but no warrant was issued until February this year - two-and-a-half years went by.

“Some of the delay falls at your door and some at that of the police.

“There was a delay between your acquisition and your attendance at court - you were summoned to attend at court.

“You say you were not aware of the summons and you buried your head in the sand - but you did nothing to expedite this day.”

The court heard Weaver, a former carpet fitter, had eight convictions for 10 offences - mainly for violence, however he had breached court orders in the past.

The judge told Weaver he was “concerned” that if his jail term was suspended he may breach its terms.

However he was “persuaded” by mitigation from Weaver’s solicitor, Alamas Ben-Aribia, who said the defendant had already paid the money stolen from the electricity company back and was seeking help for his alcoholism.

Weaver, of Yarncliff Close, Chesterfield, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis, supplying cannabis and diverting electricity.

He was jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months with 30 rehabilitation activity days and handed 200 hours unpaid work.