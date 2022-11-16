Matthew Kelly, 29, “dragged” his victim into his flat and locked the door before striking the man to his legs and back.

Derby Crown Court heard how the March 13 assault spilled over into the communal area and stairwell of the Newbold supported living accommodation both men shared.

Sarah Slater, prosecuting, described how on the day Kelly had called the complainant - a friend at the time - a number of times while “in distress”.

She said: “The complainant went to his flat to talk to him and they went to the shops together - coming back from the shops the defendant’s attitude changed.

“He wanted him to go up to his flat and dragged him to his flat and locked the door.”

Kelly’s victim said he was unsure how many times the defendant hit him, however he was taken to hospital later with a fractured rib.

The court heard Kelly had no previous convictions.

Prior to the March 13 assault, Kelly himself had been struck with a hammer on a “number of occasions” in his own home - resulting in a PTSD diagnosis.

Judge Robert Egbuna told him: “The fact you complain that you suffer from PTSD, that you have recurring nightmares is also something the complainant now suffers as a result of your assault on him.”

However, having read a pre-sentence report about Kelly, he added: “One despairs at your background and the difficulties you faced while growing up.

“The witnessing of your brother’s suicide must have been something which will always be unforgettable for you.

“That does not excuse your behaviour on March 13 but it seems to me I can stay my hand on this occasion because to protect the public and assist your long-term rehabilitation you require assistance with your mental health.”

Kelly, of Bromehead Way, Newbold, admitted unlawful wounding.