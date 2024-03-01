Chesterfield man banned from series of supermarkets after being convicted of over 20 shoplifting offences

Jason Tomlinson, of Chesterfield, has been convicted of over 20 shoplifting offences after targeting stores in the town.

The 36-year-old was the subject of an investigation by officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The courts have excluded him from Spar at Littlemoor, Co-Op at Littlemoor, Aldi in Chesterfield, Co-op at Newbold Village and Tesco Extra Chesterfield.”