Chesterfield man banned from series of supermarkets after being convicted of over 20 shoplifting offences

A man from Chesterfield convicted of more than 20 shoplifting offences has been banned from a number of supermarkets and shops in the town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:54 GMT

Jason Tomlinson, of Chesterfield, has been convicted of over 20 shoplifting offences after targeting stores in the town.

The 36-year-old was the subject of an investigation by officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The courts have excluded him from Spar at Littlemoor, Co-Op at Littlemoor, Aldi in Chesterfield, Co-op at Newbold Village and Tesco Extra Chesterfield.”

Tomlinson was banned from a number of different supermarkets and shops.

