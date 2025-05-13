Chesterfield man arrested and charged with two counts of assault

A man from Chesterfield was arrested by officers and charged with two counts of assault – relating to an alleged incident that occurred last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francis Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, was arrested by officers and charged with two offences of assault.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the offences were related to an alleged incident in West Handley on Tuesday, May 6.

They added: “The 32-year-old appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 13) and was remanded into custody to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court later this month.