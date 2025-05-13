Chesterfield man arrested and charged with two counts of assault
A man from Chesterfield was arrested by officers and charged with two counts of assault – relating to an alleged incident that occurred last week.
Francis Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, was arrested by officers and charged with two offences of assault.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the offences were related to an alleged incident in West Handley on Tuesday, May 6.
They added: “The 32-year-old appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 13) and was remanded into custody to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court later this month.