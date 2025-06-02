Chesterfield man arrested and charged with series of offences after police chase – including dangerous driving and assaulting emergency worker
Derbyshire Police received reports of a vehicle allegedly driving dangerously in Hernstone Lane – just before 8.15am on Saturday, May 31.
A force spokesperson said: “A man was arrested following a short pursuit by officers and charged with a number of offences including failing to stop for officers, dangerous driving, using threatening words or behaviour, assaulting an emergency worker, drink driving and harassment.
“James Henchcliffe, 33, of Maynard Road, Boythorpe, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, June 2) and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on June 25.”