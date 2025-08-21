Chesterfield man armed with bow filmed “firing” arrows at young people at skate park, court hears
Tyler Martin, 50, was on police bail at the time of the dangerous incident – which unfolded at Chesterfield Skatepark, near Spire Walk Business Park on July 21.
Three days earlier he had pulled two knives on police during a separate incident during which he threatened to “slit” the officers’ throats – before he was tasered and brought under control.
Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Martin was told by Judge Jonathan Straw the offences were an example of his “drunken, aggressive and violent” behaviour, describing the skate park incident as “outrageous”.
Probation reports showed Martin’s offending was linked with childhood trauma and alcohol abuse, however he had accepted responsibility and recognised the need to “tackle” his addiction.
Martin, who had been in prison custody for a month already, admitted threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was handed 22 months’ jail suspended for 22 months, a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement. The defendant, of Wardlow Close, Boythorpe, was also handed a three year restraining order.