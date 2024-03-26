Chesterfield man appears in court after police called to reports of firearm being discharged

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Pell was arrested in connection with reports of a firearm discharge in Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, on March 3.

He has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 40-year-old of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 4, where the case was adjourned to a future date and he was remanded in custody.

Derbyshire Police are keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident. If you can help with their investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*128755:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101