Chesterfield man appears in court after police called to reports of firearm being discharged

A Chesterfield man has been arrested and charged after police were called to an incident involving a firearm.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Steven Pell was arrested in connection with reports of a firearm discharge in Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, on March 3.

He has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 40-year-old of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 4, where the case was adjourned to a future date and he was remanded in custody.

Most Popular
The incident occurred earlier this month in Newbold.The incident occurred earlier this month in Newbold.
The incident occurred earlier this month in Newbold.

READ THIS: Work on 18 new emergency areas on the M1 in Derbyshire to begin next month - leading to a lane closure and 50mph zone

Derbyshire Police are keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident. If you can help with their investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*128755:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.