Club bosses were called by the fire brigade at 3.30am this morning (Tuesday, August 29), after reports of a fire at their brand new, secure equipment containers at Thistle Park.

Fire investigators have concluded that someone deliberately set fire to a motorbike which was set up against the container, destroying all the club’s kit purchased ahead of the new season. Everything inside the container was smoke damaged due to the chemicals burning from the bike and the container, leaving the club in a difficult situation ahead of the new season starting in just 11 days.

Following the incident, Brimington Little Stars FC have set up a GoFundMe page earlier today in the hope of raising funds to buy new equipment.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Devastated is not the word! Any donations or spare kit you can help out with would be greatly appreciated – not just by us as a Club Committee, but by all our players and parents who work tirelessly to support our kids and grass roots football.