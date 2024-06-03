Chesterfield house closed over drug use and anti-social behaviour - as man set to appear in court
A house in Chesterfield has been closed following concerns over drug use and anti-social behaviour.
Newbold SNT officers attended a property on Cordwell Avenue in Chesterfield on Saturday, June 1 to enforce a court closure order obtained by their housing partners.
The order, which stops anyone from entering the house, follows countless reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use at the address.
As officers attended the property, a man tried to leave via the back door but was stopped by the officers. He will appear in court in due course.