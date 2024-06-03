Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A house in Chesterfield has been closed following concerns over drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Newbold SNT officers attended a property on Cordwell Avenue in Chesterfield on Saturday, June 1 to enforce a court closure order obtained by their housing partners.

The order, which stops anyone from entering the house, follows countless reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use at the address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...