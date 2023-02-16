Chesterfield hit by another burglary spree as thieves target homes in same neighbourhood

Between 11.00pm on Wednesday, February 15 and 7.30am on Thursday, February 16, Derbyshire Police received reports of four properties being targeted in the Walton area.

Vehicles were taken from two of the houses including a silver Volkswagen E-Golf and a black Volkswagen Golf. Both vehicles were later found in Sheffield.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area around Beeley View, Foxbrook Drive and St John Close in Walton on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Four Walton homes were burgled overnight.

Officers are also interested in anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area between 11pm and 7.30am.

If you do have information that could aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*96079:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

