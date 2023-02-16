News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chesterfield hit by another burglary spree as thieves target homes in same neighbourhood

An area of Chesterfield was hit by a series of burglaries overnight – with vehicles stolen from two of the properties.

By Tom Hardwick
58 minutes ago - 1 min read

Between 11.00pm on Wednesday, February 15 and 7.30am on Thursday, February 16, Derbyshire Police received reports of four properties being targeted in the Walton area.

Vehicles were taken from two of the houses including a silver Volkswagen E-Golf and a black Volkswagen Golf. Both vehicles were later found in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area around Beeley View, Foxbrook Drive and St John Close in Walton on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Four Walton homes were burgled overnight.
Most Popular

Officers are also interested in anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area between 11pm and 7.30am.

If you do have information that could aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*96079:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.