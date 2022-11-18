News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield great, great grandma, 100, bags birthday card from King Charles

Pictured here is Clay Cross great grandmother of 18 Edith Hoggard – clasping the official Royal Family birthday card marking her 100th birthday.

By Ben McVay
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The card – which features a 2018 portrait of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort – arrived yesterday to mark the centenarian’s November 17 birthday.

Life-long Clay Cross resident Edith – delighted with the card albeit slightly disappointed not to have received the well-wishes from the late Queen Elizabeth II – celebrated her special day with family at the home she still shares with them.

As well as 18 great grandchildren mum-of-five Edith has 11 grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.