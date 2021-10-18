Chesterfield farm blighted by fly tippers who treat land 'like a rubbish bin'

The piles of rubbish were left stacked against a gate on the approach to the farm.

Ringwood Farm in Brimington, owned by Daniel Carpenter, was targeted by the litter louts, who decided to leave their old doors and slates in front of the farm gate instead of taking them to a waste disposal centre.

Abigail Carpenter, Daniel’s daughter, said her father was angry that, despite having taken steps to stop such behaviour, people were still treating their land like a rubbish bin.

“My dad is utterly annoyed at the moment. This is becoming an absolute joke with the farm, thinking it’s okay to dump all your stuff like it’s a tip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This crime was met with a positive response, as Kev Smith cleared the rubbish free of charge.

“This is ridiculous. Dumping all your rubbish at our gates and leaving it. What do you expect us to do with it?

“We’ve put signs up about no dumping and private land and cameras, my brothers spent over £600 on signs to put around the farm, what else do you want our own security guards? People need to sort themselves out.”

There was, however, a silver lining for those at Ringwood Farm last week as Kev Smith, owner of local business KS Metals/Waste Removal, cleared the rubbish that was blocking the gate for no charge.

Mr Smith said that his company gets charged to dispose of waste properly, but after leaving an earlier job with some room left in his van, he drove up to the farm and removed the rubbish.