Police were called to reports of a silver Hyundai crashing into a blue Audi parked on Malvern Road in Newbold, Chesterfield.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Sunday, April 2.

Police confirmed that Phillip Jeffery, of West View Road in Newbold, Chesterfield, has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The 66-year-old was taken into custody but has been bailed and is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on April 17.