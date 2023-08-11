Chesterfield drug dealer jailed after being caught with crack cocaine near canal

Kerion Millward, of Highfield Road, Chesterfield, admitted one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs when he appeared at court.

The 21-year-old was stopped on the path next to the Chesterfield Canal, just off South Street North in New Whittington, at 4pm on Thursday, June 2 last year.

Officers searched Millward after he became agitated and tried to run away – noticing that he smelled of cannabis. They found crack cocaine, £285 in cash and a mobile phone. A search was also carried out at his home and more crack cocaine was found, along with another phone that had evidence of drug dealing on it.

Millward admitted the charges against him and was jailed for two years and four months.

Sergeant Matthew Adams, from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am delighted with the work my officers have done to get this drug dealer off our streets and behind bars for a considerable amount of time.

“Drugs can destroy people’s lives and those who choose to supply them are doing so knowing the impact they will have. It is a crime that not only has an impact on those directly involved but also on the wider community and can lead to other types of crime being committed.