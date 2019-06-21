Chesterfield driver gets ban after 'shooting away' from police with no insurance

A man who had no car insurance was spotted by police before shooting down a lane to escape punishment.
Officers on Derbyshire's Roads Policing Unit caught the driver in Staveley yesterday (June 20) before he shot down a dead end and ended up running back towards cops - saying he was "taking it to the scrap yard".
The Volkswagen Beetle driver already had 11 points on his licence and will now be banned from driving, with a date at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.
A spokesman for the roads policing unit said: "Staveley. No insurance. Sees us turning round to stop him so shoots off down a dead end then comes running right back towards us shouting he was only taking it to the scrapyard.
"Let us assist. Driver already on 11 points. Ban incoming."