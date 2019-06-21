Chesterfield driver gets ban after 'shooting away' from police with no insurance

A man who had no car insurance was spotted by police before shooting down a lane to escape punishment.

Officers on Derbyshire's Roads Policing Unit caught the driver in Staveley yesterday (June 20) before he shot down a dead end and ended up running back towards cops - saying he was "taking it to the scrap yard".

The Beetle car has been seized.

The Volkswagen Beetle driver already had 11 points on his licence and will now be banned from driving, with a date at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.

A spokesman for the roads policing unit said: "Staveley. No insurance. Sees us turning round to stop him so shoots off down a dead end then comes running right back towards us shouting he was only taking it to the scrapyard.

"Let us assist. Driver already on 11 points. Ban incoming."