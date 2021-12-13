Chesterfield driver found with drug stash after trying to avoid arrest
A Chesterfield driver was arrested over the weekend after being caught with a drug stash by police officers.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:40 am
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:41 am
On Saturday, December 11, a motorist in Chesterfield was identified as driving a vehicle of note by the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.
The driver tried to lose police, but failed, and their car was seized after they were found to be driving without insurance or a licence. In the process, officers discovered and confiscated a stash of drugs and money.
The motorist was also reported for driving offences.