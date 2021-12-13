Chesterfield driver found with drug stash after trying to avoid arrest

A Chesterfield driver was arrested over the weekend after being caught with a drug stash by police officers.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:40 am
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:41 am

On Saturday, December 11, a motorist in Chesterfield was identified as driving a vehicle of note by the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver tried to lose police, but failed, and their car was seized after they were found to be driving without insurance or a licence. In the process, officers discovered and confiscated a stash of drugs and money.

The motorist was also reported for driving offences.

The drugs discovery was made after the motorist was stopped for driving without insurance.