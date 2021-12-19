Chesterfield drink driver arrested after crashing into traffic light and trying to leave scene
A drink driver was arrested in Chesterfield after hitting a traffic light with their car and attempting to drive away from the scene.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:51 pm
Yesterday evening, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported they had arrived at the scene of the collision just seconds after the motorist had crashed into a traffic light.
Instead of stopping, the individual tried to drive their damaged car away, before being pulled over by officers.
The driver of Volkswagen Passat was found by the Derbyshire RPU to be drunk, and was subsequently arrested.