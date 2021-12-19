Chesterfield drink driver arrested after crashing into traffic light and trying to leave scene

The force of the collision was enough to knock the traffic light over.

Yesterday evening, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported they had arrived at the scene of the collision just seconds after the motorist had crashed into a traffic light.

Instead of stopping, the individual tried to drive their damaged car away, before being pulled over by officers.

The driver of Volkswagen Passat was found by the Derbyshire RPU to be drunk, and was subsequently arrested.