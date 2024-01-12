Chesterfield dog owners warned after poisoned sausages discovered in popular park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Have Your Say Chesterfield Community Group have issued a warning to dog owners in Chesterfield, after poisoned sausages were found across Tapton Park.
A group spokesperson said: “A warning for dog owners, especially if they let their dogs off leads on Tapton Park, that poisoned sausages are once again being placed in various areas of the park and near the golf course.
“Whoever is doing this needs to be charged, especially as a friend of mine had to rush his dog to the vets after recently being poisoned. After paying over £1,000 in vets fees, the dog has thankfully been saved.
“Anyone who sees this being done, or witnesses suspicious behaviour on Tapton Park, needs to call the police immediately. We must let whoever is threatening harming our dogs know that this is not acceptable and there will be consequences.
“Everyone please be diligent if you take your dog on Tapton Park.”