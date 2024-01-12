News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield dog owners warned after poisoned sausages discovered in popular park

Dog owners were urged to stay vigilant after poisoned sausages were located in a popular Chesterfield park.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
The Have Your Say Chesterfield Community Group have issued a warning to dog owners in Chesterfield, after poisoned sausages were found across Tapton Park.

A group spokesperson said: “A warning for dog owners, especially if they let their dogs off leads on Tapton Park, that poisoned sausages are once again being placed in various areas of the park and near the golf course.

“Whoever is doing this needs to be charged, especially as a friend of mine had to rush his dog to the vets after recently being poisoned. After paying over £1,000 in vets fees, the dog has thankfully been saved.

Dog owners have uncovered poisoned sausages at Tapton Park.Dog owners have uncovered poisoned sausages at Tapton Park.
“Anyone who sees this being done, or witnesses suspicious behaviour on Tapton Park, needs to call the police immediately. We must let whoever is threatening harming our dogs know that this is not acceptable and there will be consequences.

“Everyone please be diligent if you take your dog on Tapton Park.”