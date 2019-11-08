Chesterfield decorator's 'moment of madness' leaves his single punch victim needing extensive dental work

A decorator must pay £750 compensation to a man who had a tooth knocked out and was disfigured by one punch.

The blow was thrown by Chesterfield resident Julian Webster, 47, who was having a night out in Nottingham with friends, a court heard.

The city's magistrates' court heard that the incident happened at Nottingham Railway Station on April 18.

A charge of assault causing actual bodily harm was admitted by Webster of Sydney Street, Chesterfield. He had never been in trouble before.

As well as the payment to the man, Webster must do 180 hours community work and was banned from going out at weekends for the next six weeks.

Judge Tim Spruce described the incident as "madness" and accepted that it was not premeditated.

He told Webster: "We take victims as we find them. The court cannot disregard the extent of the injury. They will impact on his life.

"You are a man of good character and that is something you will never be able to offer again.

"A moment of madness is how you adequately described it at the time."

Webster must wear an electronic tag to ensure he obeys a curfew between 8pm and 6am on Fridays or Saturdays for the next six weeks.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said: "The parties are known to each other. They were socialising with each other.

"This was as a result of something being said on the evening in question.

"The defendant threw a single blow with the clenched fist of his right hand to the side of the face.

"The victim was caused to fall backwards to the floor," said Mr Pietryka.

The man lost a front tooth and one went through a lip. He was taken to hospital and needs extensive dental work including a £3,200 implant an £269 for a bridge.

"There is a lot of pain and disfigurement as a result of the injury," added Mr Pietryka.

Jasmine Kumar, mitigating, said that Webster has been "a hard working man all his life." He is a painter and decorator who is fully booked until February.

She went on: "There is genuine remorse as soon as it happened. He offered apologies to the victim through a third party.

"He was not drunk and knew what he was doing and what he described to friends as a moment of madness.

"He does not associate with this drinking group any more," said Miss Kumar on behalf of Webster who lives in Sydney Street, Chesterfield.

Webster had already offered to pay compensation but Miss Kumar added: "He didn't appreciate how much an implant would cost."