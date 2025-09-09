Chesterfield court issues closure order for Derbyshire property – due to anti-social behaviour and drug related crime
Derbyshire police executed a closure order on a property on Cleveland Avenue in Draycott on August 29.
Granted by Chesterfield Magistrates Court, the order was a response to many reports of anti-social behaviour and drug related crime.
The order prevents any person from entering the address for three months and anyone who breaches it could be committing a criminal offence.
Sergeant Buckland from Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team has said: “The closure order issued on this property will come as a huge relief to residents living on and around Cleveland Avenue who have all been subject to unacceptable behaviour by the occupant.
"I would like to thank the community and East Midlands Homes in supporting the action we have taken and hope this action reassures people we are committed to making the area a safe place to live."