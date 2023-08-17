News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield comedian Tom Binns given suspended sentence after thousands of child sex abuse images found on his devices

A comedian from Chesterfield has been sentenced for making and possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

Tom (Christopher) Binns, 53, of Chesterfield, was identified by National Crime Agency investigators after the indecent images of children (IIOC) were uploaded to a Google account in his name.

Binns was arrested by NCA officers at his Chesterfield home in November 2020. Three of his devices were seized, which forensic examination showed contained more than 9,000 images in categories A-C (A being the most severe).

Binns had asked a family friend to sell several other devices on eBay, three of which contained more than 25,000 additional abuse images.

Binns was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today.Binns was sentenced at Derby Crown Court today.
When interviewed, Binns denied viewing IIOC online but said he had watched adult pornography.

He claimed these files must have contained the IIOC without his knowledge. However, examination of his devices showed they had been downloaded across a nine-month period in 2020.

He later admitted five counts of making indecent images of children, and one count of possessing them, at Derby Crown Court on November 21 last year.

He was sentenced at the same court today (August 17) to 10 months in prison, suspended for 15 months. He is also subject to a 10-year sexual harm production order and has been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

NCA Operations Manager Holly Triggs said: “Tom Binns deliberately collected a huge number of indecent images of children. Behind each one is an abused child who has had their wellbeing, innocence and privacy violated.

“Demand for images is a major driver of child sexual abuse globally, so we at the NCA are unrelenting in our commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse and bringing serious offenders to justice.”