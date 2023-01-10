Binns, 52, from Chesterfield, known for his hospital radio DJ alter-ego Ivan Br ackenbury, will appear at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on January 23.

The comedian admitted five counts of making and one count of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared in court on November 21.

The comic told comedy website Chortle he had downloaded the images in error while under the influence of drugs for his ADHD.

Tom Binns

He was caught after Binns asked a family friend to sell three devices containing indecent images on eBay.