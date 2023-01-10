News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield comedian Tom Binns admits possessing child pornography

Chesterfield comedian Tom Binns has admitted possessing child sex images and will appear at Crown Court later this month to be sentenced.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 5:06pm

Binns, 52, from Chesterfield, known for his hospital radio DJ alter-ego Ivan Br ackenbury, will appear at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on January 23.

The comedian admitted five counts of making and one count of possessing indecent images of children when he appeared in court on November 21.

The comic told comedy website Chortle he had downloaded the images in error while under the influence of drugs for his ADHD.

Tom Binns
He was caught after Binns asked a family friend to sell three devices containing indecent images on eBay.

Binns was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2007 for his Brackenbury act, and in 2013 was named best international act at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. His other TV appearances include The IT Crowd, Spooks, Drifters, Fist of Fun and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.