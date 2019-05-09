Chesterfield club reassures customers after two people ‘glassed’ on night out

A 20-year-old woman who was ‘glassed’ in a Chesterfield nightclub has shared images of her injuries in the hope it will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Rhiannon Renwick was enjoying a night out at Association on Corporation Street at the time of the incident, which happened at around 2am on the morning of Monday, May 6.

Rhiannon has bravely shared photos of her injuries in the hopes someone with information will come forward.

She was in the downstairs room of the club with a friend when she felt a sudden ‘bash’ to her head, which then began ‘pouring’ with blood.

Rhiannon says she is ‘doing ok’ after being treated in hospital- but also wants to highlight the consequences of throwing glasses or bottles.

Police investigating the incident say it is linked to a later report of assault where a 20-year-old man also had a glass thrown at him in the same club.

Rhiannon said: “Personally I don’t think it was malicious and I got caught up in the crossfire of something.

A Facebook post shared by Rhiannon on social media has been inundated with support.

“But still, it is not acceptable to be throwing glasses at any time.”

Julie Straw said: “This is terrible, why do some people have to ruin other people’s nights out? Hope they find who ever did this to you.”

Leanne Lacey-Hatton said: “I hope the police get the information needed to find out what happened to yourself and others caught up in such awful events. Unfortunately some people can’t control their actions when they’ve had a drink.”

Staff at Association has also made a move to reassure customers, saying: “We always endeavour to ensure our patrons have an enjoyable and safe night. We have fully co-operated with police and licensing and will continue to do so.”

A spokesman Derbyshire Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the club at the time, who witnessed either incident.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Please quote the reference number 19000232288 and the name of the officer in the case, DC McInally, in any correspondence.”

If you have any information that could help, call police on 101, send a private message on Facebook or Twitter or fill out the online contact form on the force website. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

