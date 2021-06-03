Chesterfield census refuser dropped his trousers and shouted obscenities about Boris Johnson

Marius Cucuteanu, 43, set about the bizarre display after the Government worker warned him he could face a £1,000 fine for non-compliance of the data collection round.

After hearing about the worker’s warning District Judge Andrew Davison commented “persistent, wasn’t he”.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how Cucuteanu appeared at the door of his Marine Drive home..

When the census collector explained he was collecting the census for the Office for National Statistics, a prosecutor told the court the defendant then dropped his trousers “without warning”.

After he was told of the £1,000 fine Cucuteanu said: “A £1,000 fine? The courts will laugh at that.”

He then shouted obscenties about Boris Johnson and the Government, before exposing his naked bottom and shouting “do you want to know how wide my a*** is?”

Later, as the census collector knocked at other homes, he saw Cucuteanu driving down the road, looking at him and pulling out his phone while speaking with someone.

The worker was told to “leave immediately” by a team leader.

In a victim impact statement read out in court the worker said: “I can’t believe the way he did this.”

Cucuteanu, of Marine Drive, admitted exposure.

Judge Davison, commenting that “alcohol probably played a part” and he could “smell drink from here” through the perspex screen in the court, adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.