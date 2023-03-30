Chesterfield care home manager stole £14K from elderly residents to fund gambling

Amy Oxer, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield, had worked at Dovetail Care Home, The Park, Mansfield, for nine years and had access to residents' bank cards so she could withdraw money on their behalf, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said cash was withdrawn from the bank and put in a safe before paperwork was filled out and it was given to the residents when required.

However, last September, a senior administrator noticed discrepancies in the slips were all signed by Oxer.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

And at a meeting she admitted taking the money and told the other staff members she had a gambling addiction.

Ms Baugham said: “This involves a breach of a high degree of trust. The victims are vulnerable and some planning was involved.”

Oxer, aged 36, admitted six counts of theft.

The court heard she stole between £1,040 and £200 from six victims between January and February 2020.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Oxer is of previous good character and admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity.

She said Oxer was gambling away her wages and stole money to pay her bills.

“She tells me she is absolutely gutted to find herself before the courts,” said Ms Thorpe. “She has taken steps to tackle her gambling addiction and sought help for her mental health.”

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on April 19. Oxer was released on bail.

A spokesperson for the home said: “She no longer works for the business. We have taken approproate action to ensure the safety of the residents in our homes.