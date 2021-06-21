Chesterfield cabby left “absolutely disgusted” over drink-drive arrest

Francis Doherty, 59, was stopped by police who were following after receiving information that he was driving “with excess alcohol”.

Prosecutor Callum Morris told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how Doherty gave a sample of 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His solicitor John Luckhurst told the court how since the offence on June 3 Doherty - married to his wife for 40 years - had “left the family home”.

As well as losing his job as a private hire driver Doherty had also lost his London Hackney Carriage licence - which he had held for 25 years.

Mr Luckhurst told how Doherty stopped “immediately” when pulled over and there was “no indication that he was swerving or missing junctions or not indicating”.

He said: “Mr Doherty conveys to me that he is absolutely disgusted for doing this - it was a moment without thinking and he has quite simply let down his trade.”

He described how Doherty was pulled over not far from where he lived - having only travelled only a few hundred metres.

Me Lockhurst added since the breakdown of his marriage father-of-four Doherty and his wife were “trying to patch things together”.

He added: “He has made a stupid mistake he will regret for the rest of his life.”

Doherty, of North Street, Clay Cross, who has no previous convictions, admitted drink driving.

He was banned for 19 months, fined £350, made to pay £35 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.