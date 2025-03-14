Chesterfield business owner 'frustrated and disappointed' with police - after theft and arson cause £10k losses

Thomas Savage, director at Storrs Electrical Ltd, rushed to his business unit on Foundry Street in Whittington Moor at 5.30am on Monday, February 10 – after he received a concerning call from a manager at a nearby business. Mr Savage, from Chesterfield, said: “He rang me and said you need to get down here quick. There's a massive fire. "He passed me on to the policeman. I gave him my details, and then I drove straight down there. There were fire engines, police cars, I think there was an ambulance there as well. "Fire brigade had to break into the three units joined on to ours and take the doors off the hinges to make sure the fire wasn't passing through those units. They still are boarded up a month later. "Fire crews couldn't really tell me much. They just said they thought it was a deliberately set fire.” A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 04:05 hours on Monday 10 February 2025, firefighters from Chesterfield and Dronfield were called to a fire at a commercial unit on Foundry Street in Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. “Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a single-storey commercial unit well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus gained access to the unit and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. “A joint police and fire investigation concluded the cause of the fire to be deliberate.” The fire took place just one evening after the Mr Savage’s business unit was targeted by thieves who stole a number of tools, including electrical power tools, and specialist cables. This was reported to the police straight away. Items damaged in the fire included RCBOs (residual current circuit breakers), breakers, distribution boards, adapters, and other electrical materials. Mr Savage said: “There's been more stuff damaged with the fire than what was actually stolen. There's well over £10,000 worth of equipment that was stolen and damaged.” Mr Savage and his partner Chelse Dalton say they have contacted Derbyshire police multiple times since the incident. Mr Savage said: “We checked back with police on Thursday, after the theft and fire, to ask for an update and they said the officer dealing with it was on rest days until the Saturday. "I rang back on the Saturday, and they said he was on rest days until Sunday, but they would send him email to make sure he would ring us the next day. "We haven’t heard back so we rang at police at three o'clock on Sunday afternoon and they told us the officer has finished for the day already.” Mr Savage made a complaint and within 24 hours was contacted by a sergeant who explained that according to a code of practice officers had 10 days to give a crime victim an update. Just a few days later, in the early hours of Friday, February 21, the boarded up business unit was targeted by the thieves again. Mr Savage rang police again on Friday morning to report the second break in and put another complaint in. He said: “A different sergeant rang me back that night. He said he was sorry that the officer dealing with the case hasn't fulfilled his duties. "He said that they care about what happened and apologised that we did not get the service that we should have from Derbyshire Constabulary. "A PC rang me on the following Tuesday, it was the 25th. He said he had viewed CCTV, but was unaware that initial break in and arson were on different nights. He said he didn't know anything about the second break in!” Mr Savage said the boarded up business unit was targeted by thieves a further three further times in the last two weekends – but he felt there was no point of reporting it to the police. He said: “I'm very frustrated and disappointed. Nobody's even asked us for any statement about what's been stolen. "We think it was the same people behind the theft and the arson. The reason they've come back and torched it is because they must have left some evidence there. But they didn't need to bother coming back and setting fire to it because the police weren't bothered anyway.” Mr Savage said he was provided with CCTV footage from the time of theft and arson by one of local business in the area, which has been passed on to the police. His partner Chelse said: “CCTV shows a pick up truck coming into the unit car park and backing up to the unit. We have asked the investigating officer about possible ANPR cameras and he said that similar vehicles in the area at the time all check out to be legitimate.” She added: “I believe the local public should be aware of what serious crimes are happening in the local area, that aren’t being properly investigated by the police. How is a multiple high value theft and arson, which is probably related to organised crime, not a serious issue? “The unit will be unusable for months and cost the council, the landlord, and in turn the taxpayer, many tens of thousands of pounds to rectify.” A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at a business in Foundry Street, Whittington Moor, just after 4.30am on Monday 10 February. “A joint police and fire investigation into the incident found the cause to be deliberate. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. “We have also received reports of burglaries at the same premises on 9 and 20/21 February. Investigations into those incidents are ongoing. “The incidents have been reviewed and areas of learning have been identified. Enquiries are continuing and we will be reviewing CCTV from the area at the time of the offences. “We are sorry the business owner has not received the level of service that we would expect and we are committed to undertaking a thorough and proportionate investigation into these incidents.”