Chesterfield areas with the most reports of antisocial behaviour - the latest police figures

The data – the most up-to-date available – comes from Derbyshire Police’s latest crime statistics for the town, available at police.co.uk

The worst-hit of the neighbourhoods – Dunston, Moor and St Helen's – saw 11 fewer reports than the previous month.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.