Chesterfield areas with the most reports of antisocial behaviour - the latest police figures

By Ben McVay
Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
Pictured below are the areas in and around Chesterfield most-affected by antisocial behaviour in May.

The data – the most up-to-date available – comes from Derbyshire Police’s latest crime statistics for the town, available at police.co.uk

The usually worst-hit of the neighbourhoods – Dunston, Moor and St Helen's – saw 19 fewer reports than the previous month.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

24 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

24 reports Photo: Google

7 reports

3. Staveley

7 reports Photo: Google

33 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

33 reports Photo: Google

