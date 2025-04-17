Chesterfield areas with the most reports of antisocial behaviour - the latest police figures

The data – the most up-to-date available – comes from Derbyshire Police’s latest crime statistics for the town, available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods saw 27 reports to police over the one-month period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.