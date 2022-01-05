Chesterfield and north Derbyshire county lines and drug gang busts of 2021

During one operation in Newbold and Grangewood a staggering 35 people were arrested – while five cars, cash totalling £20,440 and class A drugs worth £12,400 were seized.
In another Chesterfield bust class A drugs, large amounts of cash and several weapons were uncovered when more than 50 officers carried out warrants on seven addresses in the town targeting an alleged drugs gang.
1. January - several hundred suspected cannabis plants found
Several hundred suspected cannabis plants were discovered when police raided an industrial unit on Meltham Lane, Stonegravels.
2. April - cannabis grow
Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and Dronfied SNT seized a number of cannabis plants and equipment used to cultivate the drug at a property in Eckington.
3. August - Chesterfield-based organised crime police arrest 35 people in Newbold and Grangewood
Chesterfield-based organised crime police seized more than £20k in cash, class A drugs worth more than £10k, knives, bats and an imitation firearm.
The Organised Crime Group Team arrested 35 people in targeted investigations in the Newbold and Grangewood areas of Chesterfield between April 29 and July 21.
Working on information received from members of the public the team seized five cars, cash totalling £20,440 and class A drugs worth £12,400.
They also took numerous dangerous weapons off the streets, including an imitation firearm, lock knives and baseball bats.
4. September - county lines
Heroin and crack cocaine, weapons and cash were seized by more than 60 Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police officers. During the operation - targeting county line drugs gang moving heroin and crack cocaine from Sheffield into north Derbyshire - 13 people were arrested.
