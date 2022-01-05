Chesterfield and north Derbyshire county lines and drug gang busts of 2021

3. August - Chesterfield-based organised crime police arrest 35 people in Newbold and Grangewood

Chesterfield-based organised crime police seized more than £20k in cash, class A drugs worth more than £10k, knives, bats and an imitation firearm. The Organised Crime Group Team arrested 35 people in targeted investigations in the Newbold and Grangewood areas of Chesterfield between April 29 and July 21. Working on information received from members of the public the team seized five cars, cash totalling £20,440 and class A drugs worth £12,400. They also took numerous dangerous weapons off the streets, including an imitation firearm, lock knives and baseball bats.

Photo: Derbyshire Police